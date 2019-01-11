Alab-Pilipinas routs Hong Kong in ABL

Alab Pilipinas improved to 6-1 with a win over Hong Kong in the Asean Basketball LEague.

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The San Miguel Alab Pilipinas bounced right back from their first loss of the tournament by drubbing the Hong Kong Eastern, 87-75, in the Asean Basketball League on Friday night at the Sta. Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Alab Pilipinas’ giant, the 7-foot-3 PJ Ramos, spearheaded the hosts’ charge as he collected 31 points and 12 rebounds to help them improve to 6-1.

Alab Pilipinas is coming off a heartbreaking 71-72 loss to the Westports Malaysia Dragons on Wednesday.

Local MVP Bobby Ray Parks finished with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists to help Alab Pilipinas snag the win in spite of a muted performance from the team’s other world import, Renaldo Balkman, who had just eight points.

Lawrence Domingo provided a jolt off the bench for the Philippine squad as he nearly pulled off a double-double with 10 points and seven boards.

Eastern fell to 7-5 in spite of the 20-point performance of Marcus Elliot. O’Darien Bassett almost had a triple-double for the team from Hong Kong with 19 markers, nine boards and seven assists.

The scores:

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas 87 – Ramos 31, Parks 24, Domingo 10, Balkman 8, Rosser 8, Urbiztondo 3, Alvano 2, Javelona 1, Tiongson 0, Alabanza 0, Torres 0.

Hong Kong Eastern 75 – Elliot 20, Bassett 19, Deguara 14, Chan 9, Lee 6, T. Lau 5, Wu 2, Xu 0, Tang 0, Chung 0, Chan 0, Yang 0.

Quarters: 22-14; 44-32; 67-49; 87-75 /rcg