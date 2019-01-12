Duljo resident, who served time for illegal gambling, back in jail for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He spent a month in jail in 2017 after he was arrested for illegal gambling when he was caught playing a card game called “Tong-Its.”

This year, Nestor Garsano Jr., 43, of Barangay Duljo Fatima, would most likely spend a longer time in jail after he was caught allegedly selling suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in the barangay on January 11.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, said Garsano was caught with 12 packets and 2 medium packs of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P40,000.Caballes said they had been monitoring Garsano’s alleged illegal activities for five days before conducting the buy-bust operation.

When sought for comment, Garsano told Cebu Daily News Digital that he did not own the suspected shabu.

He said he was preparing himself and the things he needed to paint the house of his brother, when he was arrested.

He also denied selling illegal drugs, but he did admit that he allegedly used illegal drugs.

Garsano was detained at the Mambaling Police Station detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs