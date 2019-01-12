WATCH: Donnie Nietes shows off dance moves

Cebu City, Philippines – Four-division world boxing champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes showed his lighter side by engaging in a dance off with celebrity Vhong Navarro.

The newly minted WBO super flyweight champion from Murcia, Negros Occidental made a guest appearance in ABS-CBN’s noontime variety show “Showtime” Friday, January 11, 2019.

He was accompanied by his coach Edmund Villamor, who took the video.

According to Villamor, Nietes was invited bythe network giant for his achievement in joining the ranks of Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire as the only Filipino boxers with world titles in four divisions.

Nietes won his fourth world title last December 31, 2018 via a split decision against Japan’s Kazuto Ioka in Macau, China. /BJO