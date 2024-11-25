CESAFI Collegiate All-Star classic ends in thrilling 108-all draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Collegiate All-Star Game delivered a breathtaking spectacle as the East and West All-Stars battled to a thrilling 108-all draw last Sunday night, November 24, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Trailing 105-108 with just 15.3 seconds remaining, the East All-Stars faced a daunting task.

Following a strategic timeout from head coach Paul Alelu Flores, they executed a crucial play that led to the draw.

READ: Yong’s buzzer-beater lifts East past West in thrilling showdown

University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers’ captain, Jimpaul Amistoso, caught the ball from the inbound and found University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu standout JZ Dizon patiently waiting in the corner.

With time ticking away and under intense defensive pressure from eventual All-Star MVP Jhiey Paraldo, Dizon showcased remarkable composure.

READ: CESAFI: 3-point shootout contestants announced

Launching a high-arcing step-back three-pointer, Dizon’s shot soared over Paraldo’s outstretched hands and swished through the net, tying the game at 108-all and sealing an unforgettable conclusion to the showdown.

The game was a back-and-forth affair, featuring multiple lead changes and thrilling exchanges.

READ: Cesafi unveils stacked rosters for 2024 All-Star showdown

Both squads displayed grit and grind, with either side refusing to yield as if it was a championship game. The collegiate all-star game matched the nail-biting High School All-Star Game earlier in the evening, where the East triumphed, 85-82, courtesy of a half-court buzzer-beater by UC’s Jake Lordwin Yong.

Mythical Five

Dizon’s clutch performance in the College All-Star Game not only secured the draw but also earned him a spot in the Mythical Five.

He contributed 13 points, complemented by teammate Kent Ivo Salarda’s game-high 18 points for the East All-Stars. Salarda’s scoring also earned him a place in the prestigious Mythical Five lineup.

On the West All-Stars’ side, Benedicto College’s AJ Tolipas and MVP Jhiey Paraldo stood out.

Paraldo, who tallied an impressive game-high 28 points, was deservedly named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The East All-Stars showcased a balanced offensive attack, with Elmer Echavez Jr. (USJ-R) adding 10 points and Earl Laniton (CRMC) contributing 11 markers.

For the West, Michael Diaz (UC) and Bryle Puntual (USC) each chipped in 10 points, providing crucial support in their back-and-forth battle.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP