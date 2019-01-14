Sinulog Festival Queen 2018 to this year’s candidates: ‘Make yourself an offering to the Lord’

Cebu City, Philippines – In less than a week, a new Sinulog Festival Queen will be named.

Last year’s winner Shaila Mae Rebortera will crown her successor on January 18, Friday, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The 22-year-old Rebortera shared an important tip to this year’s candidates on what it takes to be the next Sinulog Festival Queen.

“Remember the very reason why you joined the festivity and that is to dance with Señor Sto. Niño,” she said. “Make yourself and your efforts an offering to our Lord. With all these in mind, it does not matter if you win or lose, the fulfilment is still amazing.”

Rebortera was the lead dancer of Tribu Talisay City. She bagged most of the special awards during the coronation night.

After she won the 2018 title, Rebortera has come a long way.

“I have had lots of blessings and opportunities come my way. I was able to experience both tough challenges and great achievement,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital on Instagram message.

Among her achievements was when she represented Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival in Reyna ng Aliwan 2018 held in Pasay City, wherein she finished second runner-up.

Rebortera thought that she would never represent Cebu again. But an opportunity came when she wore the sash for Cebu in Miss Millennial Philippines 2018.

The 22-year-old beauty queen became the first Cebuana to win the Miss Millennial Philippines crown. The pageant is a segment of longest running noontime show, “Eat Bulaga!”

As of 11 p.m. on January 13, Sinulog Foundation Inc. has not yet officially announced this year’s Sinulog Festival Queen candidates.

But Sinulog Foundation Inc.’s Facebook page recently announced that the presentation of Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 candidates is slated on January 16 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

A runway competition will follow at SM City Cebu on January 17 while coronation night will be on January 18 at Cebu City Sports Center. bjo