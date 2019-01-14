Plastic bag of hospital waste also found in Barangay Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hospital wastes, which have been found floating off the seas of four barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, have also been recovered at Barangay Mactan.

This brings the number of barangays in Lapu-Lapu City to five where hospital wastes were found floating on their seawaters since a week ago when these medical wastes were discovered off the seas of Barangay Ibo.

This time, a plastic bag containing bags of blood and tubes were found in the seas of Barangay Mactan today, Monday (January 14).

Adelino “Boy” Padilla Sr., Lapu-Lapu City’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) officer, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a text message that they received information from the village councilors of Mactan that some residents residing near the shore saw a plastic bag containing hospital wastes.

“We received the information at 8:15 a.m. Presently, we found hospital wastes in five barangays already,” said Padilla.

He added that their department had been continually monitoring the Mactan Channel for more hospital wastes.

Photos and videos showing medical wastes floating in the seas surrounding Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City went viral last January 5.

Since then, CENRO officers of Lapu-Lapu City has collected over 50 kilograms of hospital wastes from Barangays Ibo, Pusok, Poblacion, Pajo, and now Mactan./dbs