Garma asks Cebuanos to cooperate with no-backpack policy

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES – There will be no leniency with the security at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

This was the pronouncement of Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), five days since the start of the Sinulog 2019 activities.

Garma said that there is a recurring problem with the no-backpack policy that CCPO has implemented within the Basilica as many of the pilgrims have continuously found ways to get through.

“Pilosopo kasi eh. Bakit hindi nalang sila magcooperate? Hindi naman to forever,” said Garma.

Garma is asking for the cooperation and understanding of the people and to avoid arguing with the police and security guards regarding the rules.

“The time is consumed checking the backpacks and explaining to the person why it is prohibited. Nadedelay yung gusto pang pumasok sa Basilica,” said Garma. “Konting respeto sa mga gusto pang pumasok at nagmamadali kasi ang bilis nung interval ng misa, five minutes lang.”

Garma reiterates that backpacks are prohibited as well as big bags due to the delay it causes in security checks at the entrances of the Basilica.

“Daghan kaayo og reklamo ngano kuno ila bag hilabtan. That’s for security. Ta’wa karon wala tayong incidents of theft kasi minsan ginagamit ang backpack na screen para makadukot,” said Garma.

Garma also said that the CCPO has placed a rope line one meter away from the security barriers to prevent people from passing the backpacks across the barriers without the detection of the police.

“Tulong lang naman lang yan sa mga pulis. Wag na tayong magdala ng malalaking bag,” she added.

Garma said the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DEPED-7) have received the letter she has sent to discourage pupils and students to wear backpacks to the Basilica.

She said she is confident that DEPED-7 will cooperate in ensuring a peaceful and orderly Sinulog. bjo