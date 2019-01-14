Soldiers survive ambush in Guihulngan City

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES – Soldiers from the 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) were ambushed in Barangay Banuage, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, early morning of Monday, January 14, 2019.

According to Senior Superintendent Raul Tacaca, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), there were no casualties in the shootout.

“Walang napurohan sa mga sundalo,” said Tacaca.

Tacaca said the forces of the of the 94th IB were on their way to attend a funeral of a slain Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) soldier in Barangay Lintuyan.

Around 8:30 a.m., the six-wheeler truck they were riding was intercepted by suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) upon arrival in Sitio Kapudlasan.

Tacaca said that a shootout between the armed groups and the soldiers lasted for at least 20 minutes before the alleged NPAs dispersed. /bjo