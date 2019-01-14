Honest Mandaue City Hall employee recognized

By Morexette Marie B. Erram |January 14,2019 - 05:26 PM

Mandaue City’s job order worker Estrella Belen turns over the purse she found at the city’s old public market to  City Legal Officer Omar Redula,  her boss at the City Legal Office. / Photo from Mandaue City PIO Facebook page

A newly-hired job order (JO) employee of  the Mandaue City Legal Office was recognized by her superiors for turning over a black purse which she found in M. Ceniza Street, Mandaue City.

In a post on the official Facebook page of Mandaue City’s public information office (PIO) published today, Monday (January 14),  it said that Estrella Bellen, 54, handed the purse to her bosses at the City Legal Office.

The caption stated that Bellen, a resident of Barangay Cabancalan, found the purse inside the old city market last Friday night, January 11, while buying fish.

The amount inside the purse was not disclosed.

“Wa siya maglangay iya dayon kining gi-turn over sa iyang mga labaw sa City Legal Office nilang Atty. Lizer Malate, Atty James Allan Sayson ug Atty. Omar Redula. Gipasabot ni Bellen nga nanginahanglan gyud siyag kwarta niadtong higayona apan wa siya matintal kay sayod siya nga mas gikinahanglan kini sa tag-iya,” the caption said.

“Busa gihangyo namo ang tag-iya niining maong pitaka sa pagkuha niini diri sa Public Information Office (PIO) nga naa mahimutang sa ibabaw nga bahin sa Jollibee-Centro,” the post added./elb

