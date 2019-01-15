Through SM2SM Run, Fernan wants to raise awareness on neglected parts of Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines – After nine years of successfully bringing fun to the Cebuano runners, Marissa Fernan, the vice president of the SM Prime Holdings, Inc., wants the 9th edition of the SM2SM Run to serve a higher purpose.

She wants the February 17 race to make people aware of the parts of the city that has become decrepit.

“The fun extends to appreciating beautiful parts of our city as well as making people aware of parts of the city that they normally don’t see while they are riding their cars, taking the bus or even the jeepney,” said Fernan.

Fernan said that there are some parts of Cebu City that has fallen into neglect and aside from the fun, she hopes to raise awareness of these parts of the city, especially among the SM2SM Run’s corporate participants.

“We have a lot of corporate participants and I hope that when they pass by those areas, they can also think of what they can do to help beautify the city,” said Fernan.

The SM2SM Run used to kick off from the SM City Cebu at the North Reclamation Area and end at the SM Seaside City Cebu at the South Road Properties (SRP).

However, it changed route starting last year after sporting events were no longer allowed to pass by SRP. So it has used the roads in uptown and downtown Cebu City starting and ending at the North Open Parking Area of SM City Cebu.

This same route will be used in next month’s race.

The run will have 21-kilometer, 12k, 8k, and 4k distances.

Fernan also confirmed that the SM2SM Run will not have a 42k distance in future editions because she wants to continue making it a fun event.

“There is already the Cebu marathon and we don’t really want to compete with that. We want this to be just fun,” said Fernan.

Registration fee for the 21k is P950, P750 for 12k, P650 for 8k and P550 for 4k.

Gun start for the 21k is 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m. for the 12k, 5 a.m. for the 8k and 5:30 a.m. for the 4k. BJO