Minor arrested in Mambaling buy-bust

By Benjie Talisic |January 15,2019 - 08:18 AM

A 17-year-old boy is arrested by police in a buy-bust operation Tuesday morning, January 15, 2019, in Sitio Cobeta, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City. Benjie Talisic

Cebu City, Philippines – A 17-year-old boy was arrested by police in a buy-bust operation Tuesday morning, January 15, 2019, in Sitio Cobeta, Barangay Mambaling, here.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes of the Mambaling Police Station, which spearheaded the operation, said they recovered packs of alleged shabu from Melvin (not his real name), who is from Sitio Punyang in barangay Duljo Fatima.

Seized from the suspect were two packs and several sachets of shabu with a Dangerous Drug Board (DDB) value of P39,000. 

Caballes added that Melvin used to be a drug courier before he became a pusher. BJO

