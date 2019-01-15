NTC says its OK to spread Sinulog signal shutdown schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A top official from the National Telecommunications Commission in Central Visayas (NTC-7) assured the public that sharing a document from their central office, indicating the schedule of the signal shutoff for the Sinulog 2019 Festival, won’t have any legal consequences.

This developed after organizers of the Sinulog urged netizens to stop spreading a copy of the NTC’s shutoff schedule signed by Telecommunications Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba that was addressed to the country’s three telecommunication companies and which has been circulating in social media today, Tuesday, January 15.

Sinulog organizers said the shut off schedule should not be spread on social media due to security concerns.

NTC-7 Director Jesus Laureno told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that the shutoff schedule is for “public consumption.”

“This is for public consumption… and we already consulted our lawyer about this, and he told us that there are no legal repercussions,” he said.

Laureno also said since the public is already aware of a signal shutoff during the Sinulog Festival, sharing the document over social media would supplement their current knowledge.

“Dugay naman sad gipahibalo nga mag signal shutoff unya kinahanglanon sad na sa public para makapangandam sad sila nga wala nay signal aning adlawa,” he added.

This is the third time for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), through the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) , to implement a signal shutoff for the Sinulog Festival as part of their security plan.

The police said they expected a bigger crowd this year during the culminating events on January 20, mainly the High Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño at 8 a.m. and the Sinulog mardi gras-like grand parade that will start at 9 a.m. In last year’s Sinulog, these twin events drew an estimated two million people. /elb