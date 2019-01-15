Suerte, nine other Cesafi products drafted in PBA D-League

Cebu City, Philippines – Ten Cesafi products led by University of the Visayas (UV) standouts Leonard Santillan and Rey Anthony Suerte were selected by different teams during the PBA D-League Draft on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the PBA offices in Libis, Quezon City.

Marinerong Pilipino picked the 6-foot-4 Santillan, a former UV stalwart before making his way to De La Salle University, second in the first round.

Che’Lu Bar and Grill then picked five former Cesafi players led by Suerte, the reigning MVP, who the team picked in the third round. The 6-foot-2 wingman was a bundle of emotions upon learning of his selection in the D-League draft.

“Nakulbaan na excited,” shared Suerte, who led the Green Lancers to a third straight Cesafi title this past season.

The pride of Monkayo added that having familiar faces around will help him adjust to the new environment a lot faster.

“Feel nako dali rami magkahiusa labi na nga parehas rami gikan dri sa Cebu,” he added.

Joining Suerte on Che’Lu are big man William McAloney, the former University of San Carlos (USC) sentinel who is now making his mark playing for the Cebu City Sharks in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League; former Cesafi Mythical Five forward John Reel Saycon of USC; former Southwestern University (SWU) and Far Eastern University (FEU) guard Jasper Parker and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and Cebu City Sharks stud, Victor Nunez.

Also getting picked were Orlan Wamar, the former UV Baby Lancer, who was selected by Marinero; former Ateneo de Cebu guard Rev Diputado who was tapped by McDavid and former USJ-R forward RJ Dinolan who got selected by Trinity College.

Diliman College also selected former UV Green Lancer, Jun Manzo.

The new season of the D-League tips off on February 14. BJO