Daanbantayan cop hurt in gun accident

Cebu City, Philippines – A policeman assigned in Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu was wounded in an alleged case of accidental firing at the town’s police station on Wednesday night, January 16, 2019.

Chief Inspector William Homoc, the newly installed chief of Daanbantayan Police, relayed via text message that PO1 Socrates Lipaopao Bacalso accidentally fired his own gun, resulting to wounds in his left hand and left leg.

According to the report, Bacalso was ending his shift and was about to change in his quarters when he accidentally fired his Glock 17 GEN 4 pistol while unloading it. The bullet pierced Bacalso’s left palm and went through his left leg.

Bacalso was first rushed to the Daanbantayan District Hospital for immediate treatment and later on transferred to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City.

Bacalso is part of the new set of police officers assigned to the town just last January 12, 2019.

Menawhile, Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, Cebu Provincial Police Office director, reminded his police force to be extra careful in handling guns to avoid accidents like this. BJO