Pagasa: LPA may bring rains on Sinulog Grand Parade day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will experience fair weather this Saturday, January 19, where Cebuanos will be expected to flock to the Cebu City ports to witness the fluvial procession of the images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Señor Sto. Niño.

But it may get bad the following day, Sunday (January 20) which will mark the Sinulog Grand Parade.

This is according to the latest weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan)

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview on January 17 that light to moderate rains, with ocassional heavy rains, might be experienced this Sunday due to an incoming bad weather.

“We’re looking at fair weather this Saturday but by Sunday, there may light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy ones because we will be covered by the rainbands of the LPA (low pressure area),” said Aguirre.

The state weather bureau is currently monitoring an LPA spotted 2,395 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 11 a.m. today, Thursday (January 17).

Aguirre said based on their current data, chances would be high for the LPA to develop into a tropical depression which might affect Mindanao and Visayas this Sunday.

He added that the LPA would be named Amang in the event that it would intensify into a tropical depression within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Chances are that it will enter PAR late Saturday evening or Sunday morning,” said Aguirre.

He also said that the LPA might change its path, and curb away from the Philippine Islands or make a landfall within the vicinity of Eastern Visayas or Northern Mindanao.

“We’re advising organizers of the fluvial and grand parade to closely monitor weather updates. Rest assured, we are closely coordinating with them,” added Aguirre./dbs