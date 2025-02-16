Astrolabio’s comeback fight canceled due to ‘medical reasons’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Just when Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio was set to redeem himself in the ring, his much-anticipated comeback was abruptly derailed.

His scheduled 10-round clash against Thai veteran Prasitsak Phaprom was scrapped at the last minute, leaving fans and insiders puzzled.

The fight was set last Saturday, February 15, in Kulaman, Sultan Kudarat and even served as a main event.

READ: Astrolabio set to face Thai opponent in February comeback fight

It was supposed to mark Astrolabio’s return after his devastating first-round knockout loss to Japan’s Junto Nakatani in their WBC bantamweight world title bout last July.

However, shortly after the weigh-in, the bout was suddenly called off due to unspecified “medical reasons.” Curiously, officials did not clarify whether Astrolabio or Phaprom was the cause of the cancellation.

READ: Japanese champ Nakatani knocks out Astrolabio in first round

What makes the cancellation even more frustrating is that Astrolabio and Phaprom had already faced off on the scales.

The Filipino weighed in at 120 pounds, while Phaprom registered at 119.5, setting the stage for what should have been a thrilling main event.

Instead, the entire fight was shelved, with the co-main event being elevated to the headliner. A new date for the bout has yet to be announced.

For Astrolabio, the disappointment runs deep.

He had spent months training in his hometown, aiming to climb back into the bantamweight world rankings after falling out following his brutal loss to Nakatani.

At 27, Astrolabio holds a record of 19 wins with 14 knockouts against five losses. His road to redemption remains on hold for now.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP