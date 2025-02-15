Quiboloy campaign video shows VIP treatment – SELDA

MANILA, Philippines — A group of former detainees on Friday said that the recorded video of detained televangelist and alleged qualified trafficker and rapist Apollo Quiboloy for his campaign rally kick-off as a senatorial candidate reeks of “VIP treatment.”

The Samahan ng mga Ex-Detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (SELDA) questioned why Quiboloy, who was back in Pasig City Jail after being hospitalized due to pneumonia, was allowed by the court to record his video for the campaign.

“It is well-known that persons under BJMP [Bureau of Jail Management and Penology] custody are strictly prohibited from using or possessing cameras, video equipment, cellular phones and similar devices,” said SELDA Vice Chairperson Danilo dela Fuente.

“Quiboloy’s recorded message during his campaign’s kick-off activity smacks of VIP treatment,” Dela Fuente added.

The group also slammed the “double standard” applied on the detainees “with overly strict rules for poor detainees and political prisoners, and extra special treatment for moneyed, powerful and influential people like Quiboloy.”

Meanwhile, sought for a comment, Quiboloy’s legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon said in a Viber message that Quiboloy is still an “accused, hence, his guilt has not been proven beyond reasonable doubt.”

“Therefore, he enjoys the presumption of innocence and his civil and political rights should still be intact under the law and protected under the 1987 Constitution including the international covenant on civil and political rights as well as the Nelson Mandela Rules which have already been integrated into the corpus of International Law which,” Torreon added.

Quiboloy, who was arrested at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City in September, is facing human trafficking and child abuse charges.

