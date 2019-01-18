The Biblical basis of our faith to Santo Niño

With all due respect to the non-believers, let me just discuss the Biblical basis of the Catholic faithful to the Santo Niño in line with the fiesta celebration.

There are many questions, but for purposes of brevity let me just tackle the few common questions.

They are the following: who is the Santo Niño? Is he really miraculous? Does it have Biblical basis? Why do Catholics believe in him? Why do the faithful give importance of his image? Is it not against the Ten Commandments as provided for by the book of exodus?

Well, the name Santo Niño is two Spanish words which means in English translation as Holy Child. The words “Holy Child” can be read in the Bible (Luke 1:35 New American Standard Bible). It refers to Jesus Christ during the early stage of his life. Suffice it to say that he is miraculous.

Also, Catholics believe in Santo Niño because it is the teaching of the church that has Biblical supports. They give importance of the image because it is just like a visual aide so that people will know more about God. It is not against the Ten Commandments because it will not fall within the meaning of idolatry.

Catholics do not adore other gods as replacement of the true God.

For emphasis the Santo Niño or the Lord Jesus Christ is God (John 1:1, 14, 18). Note that the Bible says that there are images that are not allowed but there also those allowed.

God allows the images of angels to be placed in the temple as found in the book of Ezekiel. Also Moses made an image of snake (Numbers 21:9). Therefore the prohibition of images is not absolute.

Furthermore, the image of Santo Nino that has been preserved in Basilica church boosts the claim of the Roman Catholic Church as the one founded by Christ. Through it, one can imagine and trace back the origin of the Church that was founded in Jerusalem in the year 33 A.D. Christ built his church in Jerusalem (Matthew 16:18).

Such church is not exclusive within the land of Israel. He ordered his apostles to preach the gospel throughout the world (Matthew 28:19-20). From Israel they went to Rome as the people there are also loved by God and called to be his holy people.

Saint Paul said, “First, I thank my God through Jesus Christ for all of you, because your faith is being reported all over the world” (Romans 1:7-8).

From Rome some of the apostles went to Spain. They mentioned their visits to the faithful in Spain (Romans 15: 24, 28). From Spain such faith was shared to the Philippines.

By history it was Ferdinand Magellan with his Spanish priest chaplain Father Pedro de Valderrama who introduced Jesus Christ to the first Christians in Cebu, the cradle of Christianity.

Filipinos did not know or even hear the name of Jesus Christ until after the Spaniards arrived in the 15th century.

The image of the Santo Niño or the Holy Child Jesus was used as a gift to Rajah Humabon and other 400 followers. From that time until today, the believers of the Santo Niño have continued to grow in numbers.

Viva Pit Senyor!