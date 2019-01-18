IBP condemns Castro killing

Cebu City, Philippines – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu chapter has condemned the killing of Prosecutor Mary Ann Castro while calling on authorities to seriously look into it and give justice to the state lawyer’s family.

“This strong-willed lady, not afraid to speak her mind, is one of the respected lady lawyers in Cebu. She is also a good friend to many. She is simply one of the few who makes women in this profession significant and beautiful” said lawyer Mundlyn Misal-Martin, president of the IBP Cebu chapter.

“This act, seems to be a norm in Cebu is unjust, disrespectful and inhumane. Justice cannot be attained by another act of injustice. Killing another person is not the resolution of a problem. Never can it be and never will it be,” she added.

Martin requested law enforcers to investigate the killing and to identify and arrest the persons behind the murder.

“We call to our authorities to look at all angles and find the real culprit behind this killing. We call for the investigation and hoping that this case be resolved with the culprit behind bars. I pray that this case will not be part of all others, who remains unresolved until the present,” she said.

Castro was driving a yellow Nissan Juke along Escario Street about 9:50 p.m. when an unidentified gunman fired at her.

After the shooting, Castro’s vehicle swerved across the street and hit the galvanized iron sheets that were lined around a construction site. bjo