TD “Amang” is going to bring rain on the Sinulog grand parade – Pagasa

CEBU CITY — It will be a rainy Sinulog Grand Parade today, Sunday (January 20), with northern Cebu and 12 other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao now under Storm Signal No.1 , as Tropical Depression “Amang” makes it way closer to the Philippine Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in a severe weather bulletin they issued at 5 a.m. today, said the presence of Amang will bring moderate to heavy rains in Central Visayas, and may last up to Tuesday, January 22.

The provinces covered by Storm Signal No. 1 include northern Cebu, southern Bohol, southern portion of Eastern Samar, southern portion of Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and eastern Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

As of 4 a.m. today, the center of Amang, the first major weather disturbance to enter the country this year, is located 460 kilometers east of Hinatuan town in Surigao del Norte.

Amang is packing winds up to 45 kilometers per hour (kph), with gustiness of up to 60 kph. It is moving in a north-northwest direction at a speed of 15 kph.

Pagasa also said Amang may make landfall within the vicinity of Surigao del Norte and Siargao Islands between this afternoon and evening./elb