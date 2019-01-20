Osmeña declares Sinulog Grand Parade open; thanks Sto. Niño for ‘good weather’

CEBU CITY — After thanking the Señor Sto. Niño for good weather, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña officially declared the Sinulog 2019 grand parade open.

Osmeña also commended the Sinulog staff and volunteers for making this year’s celebration a success.

“I cannot name every one of your but thank you for making this year’s event possible,” said Osmeña.

“I’m also canceling all the concerts inside the Fuente Circle, I know daghan ang ma suko but safety will always be my main priority,” said Osmeña in a short message which he delivered ahead of the grand parade’s formal opening today.

Today’s celebration started with an 8 a.m. Mass officiated by Msgr. Roberto Alesna, the parish priest of the Archdiocesan Shrine of the St. Therese of the Child Jesus in Barangay Lahug.

Contingents, who gathered along the Imus Road, started to perform along the 6-kilometer route to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) while the Mass was ongoing.

Dancers from Sykes then performed on the grandstand stage followed by a 30-minute performance from the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City.

The first to enter the sports center were the Philippine National Police (PNP) Float, followed by bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts, and the PNP Dancing Contingent.

In his homily, Alesna commended Osmeña and Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak for heading today’s festivities.

Alesna also asked the Cebuano’s to “continue our faith and devotion towards the Holy Child Jesus.”

He said that our devotion should not only end after attending the mass and that our devotion towards the Sto. Nino is also manifested by helping our fellow Cebuano community./elb