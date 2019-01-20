Pacquiao wins via UD against Broner
Cebu City, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao defeated Adrien Broner via unanimous decision to retain his WBA regular welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday (Philippine time).
Pacquiao improved his record to 61W-7L-2D, 39 KOs while Broner dropped to 33-4-1, 24 KOs.
The judges scored the fight 117-111, 116-112, 116-112, all in favor of Pacquiao. bjo
