Sinulog crowd surge causes slight commotion in uptown Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A slight commotion was reported past noon along a parade route of the Sinulog grand parade in the afternoon of Sunday, January 20, when a huge wave of crowd surged close to the rope line barring the public to cross the street where contingents were to dance along General Maxilom Avenue in uptown Cebu City.

According to Senior Superintendent Arieza Otida, spokesperson of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the slight commotion was caused by spectators insisting to cross the cordon during a lull moment in the parade.

Otida said the police personnel in the area immediately brought back order in less than ten minutes.

No one was injured during the commotion and the area was secured before the next contingent passed through.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, requested the spectators to follow the crowd control rules and avoid insisting to cross the cordon as a way to help the police securing the Sinulog grand parade route.

Garma said that as of noon Sunday, nearly two million spectators have gone out of the streets of Cebu City to watch the Sinulog grand parade, which began at 9 a.m. and expected to end by 7 p.m. /elb