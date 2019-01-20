Cebu contingents win Sinulog grand parade’s top honors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Contingents from Cebu province are the grand winners for the Sinulog-based and Free Interpretation Categories of this year’s Ritual Showdown for the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Performers and the production team of Tribe Malipayon of Consolocion LGU (Local Government Unit), a town in northern Cebu, bagged the championship award in the Free Interpretation Category.

Tribu Malipayon received P1 million as cash prize for besting the competition, and another P200,000 for bagging both the Best in Costume and Best in Musicality special awards.

This is the first time for Consolacion town to join the Sinulog Festival.

Carcar City Division won its second consecutive championship for the Sinulog-based category, and will also receive P1 million in cash. They will also receive another P1 million for the best in the Street Dance Category.

Like Tribu Malipayon, they will also take home a total of P200,000 worth of cash prize for ranking first place both in the Best in Costume, and Best in Musicality special awards.

A total of 24 contingents, which include those from out-of-town, participated for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2019 which culminated today, Sunday (January 2019).

Lordinio Vergara, Benhur Abulencia, Ronnie Mirabuena, Adonis Villanueva, Nestor Jardin, Peter de Vera, Chris Millado, Annie Sartorio, Gener Caringal, Josefa Guillen, Franco Velas, Larry Gabao, Marichu Tellano, Corazon Augustin, and Pepito Mosquita, Dennis Sugarol, Gani Villarojo, and Elvis Somosot formed this year’s panel of judges for all categories and special awards.

Free Interpretation

Last year’s champion of the Ritual Showdown, Tribu Kandaya of Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu, ranked second in which they received P700,000 worth of cash prize. They were also the third placer for the Best in Musicality that also entitles them another P30,000.

They were followed by Buyawanong Placer from Placer town in Surigao del Norte at third, with a corresponding cash prize amounting to P500,000. They also placed second in the Best in Musicality, which earned them another P50,000.

Performers from the Kalingawan Festival of North Cotabato ranked fourth respectively. They get to take home a total of P310,000 since they won fifth for the Best in Musicality.

Three Cebu City-based contingents also made it to the Top 7 of the Free Interpretation Category. These are Pundok Maampoong Cogonanon from Barangay Cogon Pardo at fifth (P200,000), Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas at sixth (P150,000), and Tribu Mabolokon at seventh (P100,000).

Lumad Basakanon also ranked fourth in the Best in Musicality which has a cash prize of P20,000.

Sinulog-based

Meanwhile, the Sining Sto. Niño Folkloric of the City of Bogo ranked second in the Sinulog-based category, and third for Best in Musicality.

They were followed by Talisay City Central School, the champion of this year’s Sinulog sa Lalawigan, at third. Talisay City also ranked second for Best in Musicality.

Banay Labangon, presently winner for the Sinulog sa Barangay sa Dakbayan, ranked fourth, and fifth for Best in Musicality.

Tinabuay from Murcia town of Negros Occidental ranked fifth, Banauan Cultural Group – Airswift Transport Inc. at sixth, and Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Troupe at seventh.

Inayawan will also receive additional P10,000 for placing fifth in Best in Musicality.

Street Dance Competition

Kalingawan Festival from North Cotabato, on the other hand, ranked second in the Street Dancing Category, that comes with a cash prize of P700,000.

Lumad Basakanon is third (P500,000); Pundok Maampoong Cogonanon, fourth (P300,000); and Tribu Kandaya from Daanbantayan, fifth (P200,000)./elb