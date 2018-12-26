Palace: Probe slay of Cebu prosecutor

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang has ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Philippine National Police to thoroughly investigate the murder of a former Cebu City prosecutor who was ambushed last week.

“We are outraged by the brutal and brazen ambush of former Cebu City Assistant Prosecutor Mary Ann Castro,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said on Sunday.

He said the DOJ, through the National Bureau of Investigation, “has been directed to immediately look into this dastardly crime, identify the perpetrators and bring them to the bar of justice.”

Castro was shot five times by a motorcycle-riding gunman.