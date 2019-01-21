Storm Signal No. 1 over Northern Cebu lifted

Cebu City, Philippines – Cebuanos can look forward to improved weather starting Tuesday, January 22, as Tropical Depression Amang is expected to downgrade into a Low Pressure Area (LPA).

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in a severe weather bulletin they issued at 11 a.m. on Monday, lifted Storm Signal No. 1 over Northern Cebu, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Pagasa also projected Amang to weaken as a LPA early Tuesday morning within the seas surrounding Northern Cebu.

The provinces of Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran and Leyte, however, are still covered by the storm signal.

Jet Rey Osorio, weather specialist from Pagasa-Mactan, said with Amang likely to weaken into a LPA, chances are that tomorrow’s weather will see more sun.

“Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, muimprove na ang atong weather. Naa na tay sunny periods. Atong forecast ugma is sunny to cloudy skies,” said Osorio.

But in the meantime that Amang is still within the vicinity of Leyte and Samar provinces, Osorio also said Cebu may still experience light to moderate rains today. bjo