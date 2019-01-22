Martin del Rosario says “Born Beautiful” is the highlight of his career

By Michelle Joy Padayhag | January 22,2019 - 06:20 AM

Cebu City, Philippines – For actor Martin del Rosario, his performance in his upcoming movie, “Born Beautiful,” is the highlight of his career.

In a press conference with the Cebu Entertainment Group at One Central Hotel last January 16, Del Rosario said this is the biggest break he received in the show business industry.

“Eto pinaka challenging (project) pero parang fulfilling naman. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam kahit hindi ko pa napanood ang buong pelikula pero alam ko yung efforts na ini-exert ng lahat para pagandahin to,” the Kapuso actor said.

Del Rosario plays Barbs, a transgender woman who works as a mortuary beautician at Happy Ending Funeral Homes.

She tries to start a new life as a straight man (Bobby) after her best friend Trisha’s (Paolo Ballesteros) death.

Later on, Barbs will meet her ex-boyfriend Greg (Kiko Matus) and Trisha’s ex-lover Michaelangelo (Akihiro Blanco). And this is where her life gets complicated.

This is not del Rosario’s first gay role. Before, he portrayed gay characters in GMA’s “Magpakailanman” and “Karelasyon” episodes.

But what makes Barbs different from his previous gay roles?

“First time ko gawin na isang buong buo na character. Sinundan talaga dito ang storya ni Barbs,” he said.

To fully put Barbs into life, del Rosario made sure he walked like a woman and learned from actress and model Wilma Doesnt.

“Hirap ako sa paglakad kasi yung normal na lakad ko medyo sakang kasi ako. Pa tiptoe, patalon lagi. Hirap na hirap akong mag practice pero yung natutunan ko kay Miss Wilma ay dapat may confidence palagi,” he said.

The 26-year-old actor also had to undergo waxing treatment.

“Ang hirap pala talaga. Masakit pala siya. Ramdam na ramdam mo. Hindi fake ang sakit,” he added.

“Die Beautiful” sequel

Directed by Perci Intalan, “Born Beautiful” is a sequel of award-winning Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016 entry “Die Beautiful” headlined by Ballesteros.

“Die Beautiful was about Trisha searching for her identity and fighting for her identity sa family niya and society. Eto naman (Born Beautiful), is about Barbs searching for happiness,” Intalan told the reporters.

He assures the viewers that “Born Beautiful” is a “worthy follow-up” film.

“Yung saya ng “Die Beautiful” dala dito. Yung pagiging three dimensional ng mga characters, dala dito at ang pagiging unpredictable andito rin,” he added.

The movie also stars Chai Fonacier, Elora Españo, Joey Paras, Jojit Lorenzo, Gio Gahol, VJ Mendoza, Jason Barcial, and Milo Elmido Jr.

The story is written by Rody Vera, Jun Robles Lana, Elmer Gatchalian, Ivan Andrew Payawal, and Fatrick Tabada and produced by Cignal Entertainment, Octobertrain Films, and The IdeaFirst Company.

“Born Beautiful” will open in Philippine cinemas on January 23. bjo