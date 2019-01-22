Eight nabbed in drug den raid

Cebu City, Philippines – Eight persons were caught inside an alleged drug den located in Sitio Galile, Barangay Duljo Fatima here on late Monday night, January 21, 2019.

Arrested were couple Marissa Abellanosa, 23, and Rachel Lanas, 26, and six others who were inside the suspected drug den during a buy-bust operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-7 in Barangay Duljo Fatima headed by Regional Director Wardley Getalia.

Also nabbed were Jacinto Salamanca, Jingboy Esdrilon, Jed Villarin, Jhon Basanez, William Hortiziano, and Arniel Along.

Sachets of suspected shabu amounting to en estimated P86,000 were confiscated during the operation.

An undercover agent told CDN Digital that the targets of the operation were Abellanosa and Lanas, who were under surveillance for 10 days already after the PDEA-7 received text messages about the couple’s illegal drug activities in the suspected drug den.

According to the agent, the six others inside the drug den during the operation were believed to the couple’s buyers. bjo