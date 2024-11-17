Super Typhoon Pepito to bring rains throughout PH on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — The whole country will see rains on Sunday caused by Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 a.m., bulletin, the state weather bureau said the Northern Samar, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Cordillera Administrative Region, Marinduque, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Pangasinan may expect stormy weather conditions due to Pepito.

The same weather system was forecast to bring rain with gusty winds over Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Ilocos Norte, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Cagayan.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the trough or extension of Pepito will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms brought by localized thunderstorms.

As of 4 a.m., Pepito was last seen 85 kilometers northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, as it moves over the sea east of the Bicol region.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 255 kph. Pepito was moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

A gale warning alert has been raised over the eastern, western and southern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

