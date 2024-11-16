Pepito reaching peak intensity, possible catastrophic level – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) is approaching peak intensity and is possible to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening situation” over the northeastern Bicol region on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 2 p.m. weather update, Pagasa said that while the super typhoon is forecast to make a landfall in the vicinity of Catanduanes on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, “a landfall scenario over the eastern coast of Camarines Sur or Albay during the same time frame (if it moves slightly south of forecast track), or along the eastern coast of Quezon or Aurora tomorrow afternoon or evening remains (if it moves slightly north of forecast track) [is] not ruled out.”

Further, Pagasa added that Pepito will traverse or move near localities of Bicol Region, Central Luzon, Quezon and the southern portions of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The weather agency also noted that the super typhoon further intensified, where it was last located 200 kilometers (km) east of Juban, Sorsogon or 180 km east-southeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

It was now packing a maximum wind speed of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 240 kph, and moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

TCWS No. 5

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) across the country, with TCWS No. 5 being the highest over Catanduanes. This may bring extreme threat to life and property, with wind speed ranging from 185 kph or higher.

Further, the northern portion of Camarines Sur and the northeastern portion of Albay were placed under TCWS No. 4, where significant to severe threat to life and property may be experienced.

Pagasa also warned that “heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge may still be experienced in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone.”

Pepito is expected to bring intense to torrential rainfall, pouring more than 200 millimeters of rain down Bicol Region over the weekend.

A storm surge warning where peak heights exceeding 3.0 is expected in the next 48 hours over low-lying or exposed coastal communities of the following areas:

Ilocos Region (western coast)

Isabela

Central Luzon

Metro Manila

Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon)

Marinduque

Bicol Region

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Meanwhile, a gale warning was hoisted over the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

