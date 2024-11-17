Pepito injures 2, affects over 852,000 across PH so far – NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were reportedly injured and over 852,000 individuals nationwide were affected by Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi), the latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) data revealed.

The council said these cases were monitored in Central Luzon (Region 3), based on its 8 a.m. situational report on Sunday.

On the other hand, 111,658 of the 852,475 affected individuals were displaced — 75,581 are inside evacuation centers nationwide, while 36,077 took shelter elsewhere.

According to the report, the affected individuals were monitored in Region 1 (Ilocos), Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 5 (Bicol) and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meanwhile, the damage brought by Pepito in the crop sector has reached P855,326 so far, affecting 52 farmers.

The government distributed over P45 million worth of assistance.

As of 4 a.m., Pepito was last seen 85 kilometers northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, moving over the sea east of the Bicol region.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 255 kph.

Pepito was moving west-northwestward at 15 kph.

