Cebu bettor bags P239M Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A lucky bettor from Cebu will take home over P239 million after getting the winning combination for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) Grand Lotto 6/55 on Monday.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, the PCSO said the winning combination for the 6/55 jackpot was 17-07-38-08-05-10 on the Jan. 21 draw.

The sole winner won exactly P239,204,944.

The PSCO said the winning bet was placed from a Lucky Circle Corp. outlet at SM City, Cebu.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF JACKPOT WINNER

Date: January 21, 2019Game: GRANDLOTTO 6/55Winning numbers: 17 07 38 08 05 10Jackpot…

Posted by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Monday, January 21, 2019

Meanwhile, 35 other bettors won P46,400 by guessing five numbers from the winning combination.

No one still won the P59 million jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45. /cbb

Jan 21, 2019, Mon.9 PM DRAW* GRANDLOTTO 6/55 *17 07 38 08 05 10WINNERS SUMMARYjpot= 1 / …

Posted by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Monday, January 21, 2019