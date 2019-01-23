Two persons, including a minor, found dead in Minglanilla

Cebu City, Philippines – Police in Minglanilla found two dead persons in Barangay Tubod, Minglanilla town at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

SPO2 Rangie Lopez, the investigator who responded to the alarm, identified the victims as 15-year-old Ricopolo Padios, and 20-year-old Ezequil Bijos.

Gunshot wounds were found in the victims’ bodies.

The Minglanilla police said they don’t have any leads yet to the killing since no witness has come out yet as of press time. /bjo