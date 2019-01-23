PRO-7 accepts challenge to solve San Fernando mayor’s ambush in two weeks

Cebu City, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) accepted the challenge to finish its investigation on the ambush of San Fernando Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya, and five others, in two weeks.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, PRO – 7 director, said they will do their best to accomplish the deadline set by Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde.

Albayalde instructed local police to solve the ambush within two weeks, otherwise the police investigators in charge will be fired.

“We will do our best. We never object the directives from the Director General (Albayalde),” said Sinas. “That’s the directive. We will follow that directive. The pressure is there but we will definitely follow that directive.”

Reluya survived the ambush on Tuesday night, January 22, 2019, but three of her five companions–Allan Bayot, Ricky Montenora, and Ricardo Reluya–didn’t.

Ricardo Reluya is the husband of Mayor Reluya, who is running for vice mayor in this year’s midterm election. He also the federation president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in San Fernando town. /bjo