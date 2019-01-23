Geamala replaces Macapobre as new DSWD-7 director

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Director Rebecca P. Geamala has assumed as new director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-VII) replacing Director Ma. Evelyn B. Macapobre, who was reassigned to DSWD-VI.

Geamala was installed to office by Assistant Secretary Glenda D. Relova during the turnover ceremony held at the DSWD Field Office VII on January 10, 2019.

A native of Iloilo City, Director Geamala finished her Bachelor of Science in Social Work at the University of Iloilo in 1983 and her Master in Public Administration at the Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology in 2014. Currently, she is finishing her Doctor in Management at the Negros Oriental State University.

Director Geamala started working for the social welfare department as a Vocational Rehabilitation Worker I. Her life as a public servant started from small beginnings. Her dedication and commitment to work brought her to her current position. She served as OIC-Director of the Field Office VI for three years before her transfer to the DSWD Field Office VII.

Director Geamala, who first met with the DSWD-7 employees during the official turn-over and installation ceremony, emphasized on the need for good work ethics in order to yield positive results in the delivery of the department’s programs and services.

“I share three things to all of you. First, act justly. Second, love mercy. And third, walk humbly,” she said.

Director Geamala plans to visit the various DSWD-7 centers and the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) offices in the four provinces in the Central Visayas region.

The reshuffling of regional directors is done every three years and is part of the department’s policy.