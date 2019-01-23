Greyhound in Mandaue City Jail yields nothing but a broken light bulb

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A greyhound operation meant to catch inmates of the Mandaue City Jail with contraband turned up nothing but broken light fixtures and another broken bulb.

Inspector John Alatraca, the deputy jail warden of the Mandaue City Jail, said their regular inspection could have likely deterred inmates from keeping smuggled items inside their cells, particularly illegal drugs.

Alatraca also noted that they have stopped recovering drugs from the prisoners since the death of suspected drug lord Steve Go, who was killed inside the jail by a fellow inmate in June last year.

Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7), Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) staged the greyhound operation at dawn today, January 23, and swept though the city jail’s building that houses 955 prisoners for the surprise inspection.

So far, however, all that they found was a small empty bottle, a light bulb, some wires, a pin and two pieces of nails. /elb