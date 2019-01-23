Greyhound in Mandaue City Jail yields nothing but a broken light bulb

By Benjie Talisic |January 23,2019 - 01:40 PM

A greyhound operation at the Mandue City Jail on Jan. 23, 2019. | Benjie Talisic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A greyhound operation meant to catch inmates of the Mandaue City Jail with contraband turned up nothing but broken light fixtures and another broken bulb.
Inspector John Alatraca, the deputy jail warden of the Mandaue City Jail, said their regular inspection could have likely deterred inmates from keeping smuggled items inside their cells, particularly illegal drugs.
Alatraca also noted that they have stopped recovering drugs from the prisoners since the death of suspected drug lord Steve Go, who was killed inside the jail by a fellow inmate in June last year.
Read more   Enough is enough 

A greyhound operation at the Mandaue City Jail at dawn on Jan. 23, 2019 yield only a light bulb, some wires and two nails. |CDNDigital photo/Benjie Talisic

Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology  in Central Visayas (BJMP-7),  Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7)  staged the greyhound operation at dawn today, January 23, and swept though the city jail’s building that houses 955 prisoners for the surprise inspection.
So far, however, all that they found was a small empty bottle, a light bulb, some wires, a pin  and two pieces of nails. /elb

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.