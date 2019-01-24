Minor caught with illegal drugs in San Nicolas

Cebu City, Philippines – A minor was caught with illegal drugs in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tabay Barangay Basak San Nicolas on Wednesday night, January 23, 2019.

The Mambaling Police Station, headed by its station commander Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, rescued a 16-year-old girl, who was found in possession of alleged shabu with an estimated value of P37,684.

The minor will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) where she will be assessed.

If it is established that the minor was acting with discernment, she will then be turned over to the Operation Second Chance facility, which houses children in conflict with the law.

In an interview with this writer, it was found out that the minor has a one-year-old child and that the father of the child is also a 17-year-old minor. /bjo