Carcar City: Sinulog Festival’s perennial winner

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Carcar City Division’s victory in the Sinulog Based category during the Grand Parade on January 20 solidified its status as the festival’s perennial winner in the last 12 years.

This year’s contingent of 1,100 performers — composed of dancers, props personnel and instrumentalists — showcased how collective effort can bring them victory for the second straight year.

They earned the same title last year.

Carcar City Information Officer Candice Sandiego Acuña said this recent victory is another testament of how the city is living up to its moniker as the “Cradle of Culture and the Arts.”

The success is also attributed to the leadership and creativity of choreograher Kathryn Estenzo, the support of local government officials led by Mayor Nicepuro Apura and Councilor Mercy Apura, and the officials and teachers from the Department of Education.

Acuña said Carcar City has been known as the seat of culture and the arts in the Cebu province for the longest time as it produced visual artists, playwrights, writers and lyricists.

Renowned Cebuano paintets Martino Abellana and Romulo Galicano are from Carcar.

“Since we joined the Sinulog Festival, we have always landed on Top 5. Last year and this year’s results, which declared us as the champions, only further illustrates our commitment to preserve culture and support the arts,” she said.

Here is a rundown of Carcar City Division’s awards in the Sinulog Festival from 2008 to 2019:

2008

* 5th Placer l Sinulog-Based Category

* 4th Placer | Secondary Division | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2009

* 3rd Placer l Sinulog-Based Category l Grand Mardi Gras

* Grand Champion l Secondary Division l Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Costume l Secondary Division l Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2010

* 3rd Placer l Sinulog-Based Category l Grand Mardi Gras

* Best in Costume l Grand Mardi Gras

* 2nd Placer l Secondary Division l Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2011

* 3rd Placer l Sinulog-Based Category l Grand Mardi Gras

* Best in Costume l Grand Mardi Gras

* Grand Champion l Secondary Division l Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2012

* 3rd Placer | Sinulog-Based Category | Grand Mardi Gras

* Grand Champion | Street Dancing | Grand Mardi Gras

* Grand Champion | Secondary Division | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Musicality | Secondary Division | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Costume | Secondary Division | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2013

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* 2nd Placer | Best in Street Dancing

* 4th Runner Up | Sinulog Festival Queen

* 1st Placer | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Musicality | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Costume | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2014

* 4th Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* 2nd Runner Up | Sinulog Festival Queen

2015

* 3rd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* Best in Musicality | Grand Parade

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 1st Placer | Street Dancing | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2016

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* 4th Placer | Best in Street Dancing | Grand Parade

* 5th Placer | Best in Musicality | Grand Parade

* 1st Runner Up | Sinulog Festival Queen

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Costume | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Best in Musicality | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2017

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* 3rd Placer | Best in Musicality | Grand Parade

* Grand Winner | Sinulog Festival Queen

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 1st Placer | Best in Musicality | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 3rd Placer | Best in Street Dancing | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2018

* Grand Winner | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* Grand Winner | Best in Costume | Grand Parade

* Grand Winner | Best in Musicality | Grand Parade

* 2nd Runner Up | Sinulog Festival Queen

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 2nd Placer | Best in Musicality | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 3rd Placer | Best in Street Dancing | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

2019

* Grand Winner | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog-based Category

* Grand Winner | Best in Costume | Grand Parade

* Grand Winner | Best in Street Dancing | Grand Parade

* Grand Winner | Sinulog Festival Queen

* 2nd Placer | Ritual Showdown | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 2nd Placer | Best in Musicality | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* Grand Winner | Best in Costume | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

* 2nd Placer | Best in Street Dancing | Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan