Probe team member who was shot is showing signs of recovery

Cebu City, Philippines – Arnulfo Cadungog, the man who was shot by a still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Barangay Tejero here on Thursday afternoon, January 24, 2019, is showing signs of recovery.

According to Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (Probe) team leader Raquel Arce, as of 10:30 p.m. of Thursday, Cadungog is recovering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

“He is responsive to pain and he can open his eyes now,” Arce said.

Arce said, though, that the 57-year-old Cadungog is in need of Type O+ blood and will be made to undergo a CT (Computed Tomography) Scan.

Cadungog is a casual employee of the Cebu City Hall and was assigned with the Probe team. He is the younger brother of former Tejero barangay captain and now councilor Jessilou “Jingjing” Cadungog.

According to Senior Inspector Jomar, Pomarejos, the chief of Waterfront Police Station, the bullet that downed Cadungog entered through his chin and exited at the back of his neck. /mga, bjo