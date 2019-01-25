Zonta Club Cebu 1 to hold forum on women’s transformative leadership

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Zonta Club of Cebu 1 hosted a press conference on January 22, 2019 to launch its series of symposia on women leadership to advocate awareness on violence against women organized by the Zonta 1 PR and Linkage team. In attendance were Zontian President Minnie Yuvienco; Moderator Mila C. Espina; VP External Tess Chan; Gina Atienza; Bee Smith; Zeny Uy; Liza Torres; and Paulette Liu.

The leadership program of Zonta Club of Cebu 1 led by Yuvienco and Chairwoman Paulette Liu in cooperation with the education and advocacy teams is organizing a transformative empowerment and leadership program for women on Saturday, January 26, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Maayo Hotel Conference Room in Mandaue City. Yuvienco said that this “first biennium 2019-2020 project of Zonta Club 1 is a reinforcement our thrust to prevent violence against women.”

Entitled “The Quiet Strength of Women – A Force to Change the World”, the symposium invited five internationally renowned speakers from TWCCTW. The speakers will tackle practical discussions on identifying self-identity, confidence building and developing creativity and empowerment.

Susan Friedmann, CSP, will speak on “How to Find Your Uniqueness to Transform Your Leadership Style.” Lynnn Leahy, MA, will tackle the topic :”Emotionally Intelligent Leadership: Challenging the Status Quo.” “Transformative Leadership Lessons from Silicon Valley” will be shared by Rebecca Morgan, CSP, CMC. Rhonda Faught will speak about “Building Bridges and Breaking Barriers-Female Style,” with the special participation of Jana Stanfield, an international speaker and entertainer known for her multi-platinum songs.

Liu will work on the output of the seminar to involve the academe and the community in helping develop the “inner strength” of women to help men implement changes that will help improve the quality of life.

“I presented this project to Zonta 1 because it is relevant to our goal of developing confident Zontians and women to emerge from her shell, and share her ideas and service,” said Liu, who is chairperson of the Women’s Leadership Conference and Philippine Society for Training and Development Cebu director.

Saturday’s symposium is open to the public with a conference fee of P300 per participant. For ticket reservations, please call the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 Office at (032) 383-6972 or look for Adah at 0935-724-8031. /dcb