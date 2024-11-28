Cesafi Final 4: Baby Jaguars beat Baby Webmasters, get finals slot

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The top-seeded University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars displayed their dominance over the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 63-56, to secure their spot in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Finals on Thursday, November 28, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Jaguars’ eye to reclaim their 2002 Cesafi high school title has been rejuvenated under the guidance of rookie coach Julius Cadavis. Notably, Cadavis also leads the USJ-R seniors squad, who are competing against the UC Webmasters in the college division’s Final Four.

Awaiting the Baby Jaguars in the championship are the winners between the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, and last year’s runners-up, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, who will clash in tomorrow’s high-stakes semifinal showdown.

Four Baby Jaguars delivered double-digit performances, showcasing their balanced offensive strength. Clark Candia led the charge with 12 points, eight rebounds, one block, and one assist. Jan Francis Petilos contributed a crucial double-double with 10 points, three assists, two steals, and two blocks. J Lord Pepito added 11 points, eight boards, and two steals, while Shaun Grava mirrored Pepito’s scoring output with 11 points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block.

For the Baby Webmasters, Carlo Salgarino’s 14 points and Stephen Pagalan’s 11 points highlighted their valiant but insufficient efforts.

6 lead changes, 3 deadlocks

The game saw intense competition, featuring six lead changes and three deadlocks. UC initially took a 15-14 lead in the first quarter, but USJ-R’s 10-5 surge shifted the momentum, giving them a 24-20 advantage and a 33-27 lead at halftime.

Despite repeated comeback attempts by UC, the Baby Jaguars maintained their composure, steadily widening the gap. They built their largest lead at 16 points (57-41) early in the final quarter, capitalizing on UC’s shooting struggles and costly turnovers.

Statistically, both teams were evenly matched in interior scoring, tied at 28 points each. However, USJ-R’s dominance in second-chance points (14-8) and points off turnovers (26-20) proved decisive, with UC succumbing to 32 turnovers compared to USJ-R’s 24.

