Mactan Economic Estate 2 (MEZ 2), formerly The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, earns prestigious award, celebrates the holidays with an enchanted garden Christmas tree lighting

MEZ 2 Estate, formerly known as The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, continues its holiday tradition by lighting up its iconic 23-ft Christmas tree for the 11th year. This year’s theme, “Enchanted Garden,” transforms the estate into a magical wonderland filled with glowing flowers, festive lights, and whimsical details that bring the holiday spirit to life.

Plan your visit to MEZ 2 Estate and experience the magic of the Enchanted Garden yourself!

The event celebrates more than just the Christmas season, but also MEZ 2 Estate’s recent accolade: the prestigious 5-Star Berde Certification Award. Romil Pausal, PMT Head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates revealed that their efforts began out of pure commitment to sustainability and the award is an achieved milestone along the way.

“BERDE is not just about how we deal with the environment, but including the communities around us. It talks about our response to disaster, how we can help the community in terms of economics. We have undergone so many initiatives, like we started with our solid waste management. We aim to have zero landfill so it contributes to current pollution. We reuse, repurpose and convert it into fuel, and we use it into something that people could use,” Pausal elaborates.

A Festive Tradition Against All Odds

Despite the challenges posed by recent typhoons, the MEZ 2 Estate team dedicated one to two months to bring the Enchanted Garden to life. Their resilience and commitment reflect the estate’s unwavering dedication to creating meaningful experiences for both visitors and employees.

This same spirit of gratitude was evident in the recognition of their staff’s hard work in achieving the Berde Award. Aboitiz, together with the tenants of MEZ 2 Estate, prepared thoughtful gifts and giveaways as heartfelt tokens of appreciation.

The night’s festivities were further elevated by the presence of distinguished guests and VIPs, including Fatima Damolo, Operations Head (Cebu); Krisha Sinda, Marketing Head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates; and Gary Lao, Tourism Head of Lapu-Lapu City. Their attendance underscored the importance of this annual tradition in fostering community connections and promoting local tourism.

MEZ 2 Estate, formerly The Outlets at Pueblo Verde: A Magical Holiday Destination

Visitors to Mezll Estate this season will be greeted by a venue brimming with enchantment. They have prepared festivities for the community to enjoy such as:

Human Statue Show – November 23, December 14

Santa Meet & Greet – November 24, December 1, December 8, December 22, December 24

Mascot Show – November 30, December 21

Christmas Stilt Walker Show – December 7

MEZ 2 Estate reminds us that the holidays are about more than just gift-giving. Its commitment to caring for the environment and the community embodies a spirit we can all aspire to this season.

Plan your visit to MEZ 2 Estate, formerly The Outlets at Pueblo Verde and experience the magic of the Enchanted Garden yourself!