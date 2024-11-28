E-bike drivers in Mandaue worried over looming ban

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Electronic bike (e-bike) drivers in Mandaue City expressed concern over the total ban of their vehicles on all roads of the city.

The e-bike association from Barangay Paknaan are worried that the city-wide ban on their vehicles will negatively affect their livelihoods.

Junior Gitgano said that ebike has been his means of living for the past year to support the daily needs of his wife and four children.

Gitgano is only renting his e-bike for P250 daily. Biking for hours, he can earn P500 every day excluding the rental fee.

“Makuha nako ang abang sa kani’ng orasa, akoa na sad bugnuon among pamugas, panud-an,” said Gitgano.

(I can break even for the rent then work harder to earn more to buy food.)

John Lawrence Tayo, the president of the E-bike drivers association in Barangay Paknaan, also expressed sadness over the ban.

Tayo said that there are 40 e-bike drivers in the association, which was composed of former ‘trisikad’ drivers who shifted to e-bikes.

They lined up at the corner of the 6.5 relocation site in the barangay and wait for their turn to ferry passengers.

E-bike has a capacity of four passengers with a fare of P10 each.

Tayo admitted that almost all of the members of the association do not have driver licenses and permits. But he said that they are willing to comply with the requirements.

They hoped that the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will permit them as they are only serving the inner portion of the barangay.

6.5 relocation site resident Mary Jane Gonzales said that they have been riding e-bike to go home.

She said that no modern jeepneys or tricycles enter their area and other sitios.

“Kung iban, lisod gyud kay init kaayo unya magdali ka sa trabaho, maapektuhan gyud mi layo-layo baya paingun dinhi (eskina),” said Gonzales.

(If they’re going to ban it, it would be difficult for us especially if we rush to work. It will drastically affect people like us who live far from the corner of the highway.)

She said that e-bike fare has been part of her budget allocation.

Ban

Meanwhile, TEAM OIC Department Head Hyll Retuya said that the ban is only subject for passenger vehicle. Those intended for personal use will still depend on a case-to-case basis.

Retuya explained that the ban for e-bikes in their city was necessary to avoid their number become uncontrollable and hard to regulate, which she said have already happened in other cities.

He also said that registration of e-bikes are only conducted in Manila.

“Kung atoang pasagdan, modaghan gyud na. I will stand sa akoang direktiba,” said Retuya.

(If we’re going to just leave them be, they’re going to proliferate. I will stand by with my directives.)

The TEAM official also confirmed that crackdown against e-bikes will be conducted next week. Any vehicles apprehended will then be impounded.

In October, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has temporarily suspended the registration of light electric vehicles (LEV) such as e-trikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters, reviewing the requirement.

This is in line with the Department of Transportation’s order for LTO “to withhold issuances which are inconsistent with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which promotes the use of e-vehicles and sustainable energy./mme

