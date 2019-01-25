Apriel Smith competes in regional pageants this year 

Cebu City, Philippines – Binibining Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith is spending 2019 participating in at least two regional pageants after announcing that she will not be joining Binibining Pilipinas this year.

Smith was recently crowned this month as Miss Isabel 2019 in Isabel, Leyte, and is set to compete for Miss Zamboanga 2019.

Smith earlier revealed to CDN Digital that she will not be joining Binibining Pilipinas 2019 to focus on further improving herself before she goes back to compete in the national arena.

In a post on her Facebook account, Smith encouraged her followers to support Cebuanas vying for crowns in this year’s edition of Binibining Pilipinas.

Smith said she appreciates all her supporters and “those who believe in me.”

“I am so blessed to have each of you. I know all of you want to see me back on

the Bb. Pilipinas stage. But to make it official, I am not joining BBP 2019,” she wrote.

Smith said her decision to not compete this year is not anything to be sad about because she is preparing for her comeback.

“I know you’re all with me on that but soon I will hmmm maybe 2020? Hehehe. I promise to keep everyone posted,” wrote Smith.

Read: No Apriel Smith in Bb. Pilipinas 2019

Smith joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2016 and advanced as one of the Top 15 semi-finalists.

The same year, another Cebuana, Maria Gigante, also competed in the national pageant.

Both Smith and Gigante competed in Binibining Cebu 2018 where Smith bagged the crown while Gigante earned the runner-up crown of Binibining Cebu Charity.

Smith and Gigante’s Binibining Cebbu 2017 batchmate, Samantha Ashley Lo, who won the Binibining Cebu Tourism crown, confirmed that she will join the national pageant this year.

Another Cebuana, former Mutya ng Pilipinas-Asia Pacific International 2017 Ilene Astrid de Vera told CDN that she is preparing for Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

It is expected that more Cebuana beauty queens and model will express intentions to win titles this year as the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) announces its search for the candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

Based on history, search announcement usually happens in January while the coronation night happens in March. /bjo