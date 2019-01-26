Fire razed abandoned furniture store in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A fire burned down an old furniture store in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City on Saturday afternoon, January 26.

According to SFO1 Noel Codilla, the investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Station, the fire began at around at 2:46 p.m. on the site of an abandoned furniture store, razing wood and other furniture-making materials left behind by the store owner.

The fire was raised to second alarm around 3:01 p.m. but was put out 16 minutes later at 3:17 p.m.

The abandoned structure could catch fire easily because of the broken pieces of furniture and wood left in the area, said Codilla.

Codilla said, they were still determining what triggered the fire since the area was abandoned. /elb