Ashley Abad’s family agrees to an autopsy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The family of 19-year-old Ashley Abad who collapsed while in a Sinulog concert in uptown Cebu City on Saturday, January 19, and later died has approved the request of investigators to conduct an autopsy.

Benny Abad, the uncle of Ashley Abad, confirmed this in an online interview with Cebu Daily News Digital. Abad said the family decided to have the younger Abad’s body undergo an autopsy.

“Because we feel that’s the only way we will find the truth, and eventually seek justice for Ashley. But of course, we know that this will be a long process. We will do everything at all cost, and whatever it takes just to give justice to her and clear our name,” said Abad.

Abad did not mention the schedule of the autopsy.

Ashley collapsed while attending a concert organized by Plus63 Music and Arts Festival and held at the Cebu Business Park. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but passed away a day after, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest.

However, authorities, both from the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA – 7) are still finding out the cause of her death, amid rumors circulating on social media that Ashley could have been made to or has taken a drug-laced drink.

The rumors about her taking a party drug was quickly denied by Abad, saying these kinds of talks were unfounded and only causing more pain to her family since the young lady was a victim.

Abad described Ashley as “sweet, friendly, and beautiful inside and out.”

“She is everybody’s friend. Very sweet, friendly, beautiful inside and out,” Abad said.

“And by just looking at her face, nobody would believe that she used drugs. My niece is a victim here, not as what some people say that she is a user. God bless these people,” added Abad./ elb