Four-game win streak of Cebu City Sharks ends

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol saw their four-game winning streak come to an end after they got blown away by the Mandaluyong El Tigre, 63-72, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Saturday, January 26, at the Angeles University Foundation Gymnasium in Pampanga.

The Sharks, who dropped to 10-12 (win-loss) got off to a hot start and led, 24-16, before crumbling in the next canto. The El Tigre’s Jonathan Boholano sparked a 13-0 run in the second canto that pushed Mandaluyong in front, 44-33, at halftime.

In all, Cebu City got outscored 9-28 in the second period.

The Sharks were within striking distance in the fourth, down by just five, 58-63, after two made free-throws by Jaybie Mantilla with 6:54 to go. However, Alexander Torres hit a triple for El Tigre to push their lead back to eight, 66-58.

A jumper by Rhaffy Octobre brought the Sharks to within seven, 63-70, but that proved to be their very last points of the ballgame as they went scoreless in the game’s final 4:39 to fall to 10-12 in what is becoming a tight race for the eight playoff slots in the south division.

Patrick Cabahug and Kevin Villafranca scored 13 points each for Cebu City while Octobre added 11.

Promising big man William McAloney, who is nearly averaging a double-double this season, however, was held down to just two points and four rebounds.

Gian Abrigo led Mandaluyong, which snapped its four-game losing slump, with 18 points. /bjo