ARQ’s Piala gears up for Feb. 8 WBO showdown vs Laayibieke

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Boxing Stable is leaving no stone unturned in preparing one of their top prospects, Bryx Piala, for his pivotal February 8 bout at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Piala is set to face Chinese Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke, the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion, in one of three title bouts featured in the “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” fight card.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Roger Justine Potot, ARQ Boxing Stable’s strength and conditioning trainer, revealed that Piala has been undergoing rigorous training for several months at their gym in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

“Rodex has been steadily training since he was offered the fight against Laayibieke last year,” said Potot.

“He does a combination of road and mountain runs daily. Early in the prep, we focused on improving his strength with weight training, emphasizing explosive lifts. Despite the holidays, he has remained consistent in boxing technical training and sparring sessions with other Cebu-based pro boxers.”

BOUNCE BACK

The 23-year-old Piala is eager to bounce back from his loss to Mikito Nakano in Japan last September 2024 during their Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title clash.

Piala succumbed to a fourth-round knockout, marking his second career defeat against nine wins (three by knockout). That loss also ended his four-fight winning streak, which dated back to 2022.

Despite this setback, Potot and the ARQ Boxing Stable are confident that Piala has what it takes to overcome Laayibieke, who claimed the WBO Oriental title last year with a fifth-round technical knockout of erstwhile champion Virgel Vitor from the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable.

“We are confident in Rodex for this fight,” Potot said.

“As one of his trainers, I’ve witnessed his determination and perseverance throughout the camp. I believe Rodex will showcase his best boxing in this championship fight against Laayibieke,” he added.

FORMIDABLE ADVERSARY

Laayibieke, 24, boasts a 10-2 record with seven wins coming via knockout. He is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak, making him a formidable adversary for Piala.

He turned heads last year by defeating Vitor in Tagbilaran City during a fight promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions. His February 8 bout is part of a fight contract under the same promotion.

Potot assured that Piala’s preparation is on track.

“We are a month away from the championship match. Head Coach Eldo Cortes and Coach Joseph Cortes have been meticulously monitoring his technical training and sparring sessions,” he said.

“Rodex is on course to make weight and complete the maximum number of sparring rounds. Two weeks before the weigh-in and fight, we will finalize preparations, including refining the game plan, ensuring physical recovery, and enhancing mental focus. We will get Rodex ready for fight night.”

The “Binukbukay sa Sugbo” event, promoted by OX KBDF Gaming Promotions under Dr. Winley Dela Fuente, features two additional title fights. Former world title challenger Genesis “Azukal” Servania (35-4, 16 KOs) will battle China’s Aketelieti Yelejian (9-4-1, 2 KOs) for the WBO Oriental lightweight crown.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Jong Seon Kang (20-1-2, 11 KOs) will defend his WBO Global featherweight title against Ryuto Owan (13-2, 8 KOs), a former Japanese Boxing Commission (JBC) super bantamweight champion.

