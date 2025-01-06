Esolana is SUGBU’s ‘Bowler of the Year’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Roy Esolana proved his mettle after clinching the prestigious “Bowler of the Year” title of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) on Sunday, January 5.

Esolana, an electrical engineer by profession, defied expectations as he toppled the top-seeded Jomar Jumapao, a former national team standout, in the highly anticipated championship round held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

He delivered a stellar performance in a thrilling duel, amassing 191 pinfalls—including his 10 handicap points—to edge out Jumapao, who finished with 177 pinfalls. The victory marked a monumental achievement for Esolana, who now in his second year as a SUGBU member.

Esolana entered the finals as the second seed, having tallied an impressive 1,233 pinfalls in the six-game qualifier series. Jumapao, the frontrunner in the qualifiers, led the pack of 20 bowlers—comprising monthly champions vying for the annual crown—with 1,323 pinfalls.

Joining them in the stepladder round were Aui Padawan (1,230 pinfalls), Joma Avila (1,196), and Rene Ceniza (1,187), all of whom showcased exceptional skill throughout the tournament.

SUGBU BOWLER OF THE YEAR

The stepladder round began with Ceniza outscoring both Avila and Padawan with a commanding 217 pinfalls. Despite their valiant efforts, Avila and Padawan managed only 193 pinfalls each, falling short of the mark.

Ceniza then faced Esolana in a tense semifinal match. Esolana narrowly escaped Ceniza with 179 pinfalls to 173, earning his spot in the finals against the formidable Jumapao.

The championship clash lived up to its billing, with both Esolana and Jumapao showcasing bowling prowess. Esolana’s precision and composure under pressure proved decisive as he sealed the title with a total score of 191 pinfalls, including his handicap advantage.

Jumapao, despite his storied credentials and top-seed status, settled for second place with 177 pinfalls.

Esolana’s victory not only cements his status as one of SUGBU’s finest bowlers but also inspires aspiring keglers who have just started in this sport.

