Labangon police makes another Talisay bust, nets P880K shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly a million peso worth of suspected shabu was confiscated in another anti-illegal drug operation conducted by Cebu City Police officers in the neighboring city of Talisay over the weekend.

Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya, Labangon Police Precinct chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that they conducted another buy-bust operation in Talisay City on Sunday, January 27, this time in Barangay San Isidro, after the suspect they arrested in the Saturday operation (January 26) in Barangay Lawaan in Talisay City identified his alleged drug supplier.

Andaya, however, told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview that their target, Andyros Bryan “Bobong” Viernes, 37, managed to escape during the buy-bust operation in Sitio Isla Verde, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, but they managed to arrest the younger sister of the suspect, Wilrose, 35, whom they identified as also a cohort of Andyros Bryan in the illegal drug business.

Andaya said that Philip Abella, the high value target that the Labangon Police officers arrested in Barangay Lawaan on Saturday, named Andyros Bryan Viernes as his alleged drug supplier.

After verifying the information, the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Labangon Police Precinct then conducted a buy-bust operation against Andyrose Bryan Viernes in Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City at past 6 p.m.

Andaya said that Andyros Bryan managed to escape when they swooped in to arrest the suspect after the undercover police officer purchased the suspected shabu.

They, however, caught the suspect’s sister, and the illegal drugs with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P884,000.

Aside from that they also confiscated a firearm from the suspect.

Wilrose Viernes was detained at the Labangon Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs